Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Newmont Goldcorp reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $9.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $9.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

