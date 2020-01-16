News (NASDAQ:NWS) Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about News (NASDAQ:NWS) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. News earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted News’ score:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NWS stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. News has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

