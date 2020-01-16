News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

News stories about News (NASDAQ:NWSA) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. News earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. News has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that News will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.