Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Nextgen Healthcare has set its FY 2020 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $993.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

