NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce sales of $601.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.30 million and the lowest is $561.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $486.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $11,108,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

