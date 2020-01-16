Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. ValuEngine lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.19.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $103.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

