NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.92. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts anticipate that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

