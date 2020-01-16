NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post sales of $201.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.93 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. NN reported sales of $199.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $850.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $851.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $893.92 million, with estimates ranging from $888.39 million to $897.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. NN has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $366.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NN by 150.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NN by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NN by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

