Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 54 ($0.71).

Shares of NSF opened at GBX 24.88 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.34. The company has a market cap of $77.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. Non-Standard Finance has a one year low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 67.20 ($0.88).

In related news, insider Jono Gillespie purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,677.98). Also, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

