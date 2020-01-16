Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.81.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

NAT stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $611.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.84. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.