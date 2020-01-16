Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NDSN opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.57. Nordson has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $72,608.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at $35,379,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,692 shares of company stock worth $8,410,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 15,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nordson by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

