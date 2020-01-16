Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$378.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NPI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.22.

TSE NPI opened at C$28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.17. Northland Power has a one year low of C$22.46 and a one year high of C$28.20.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

