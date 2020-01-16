Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Update

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:NOC opened at $380.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.76 and its 200 day moving average is $353.78. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $254.56 and a fifty-two week high of $383.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.