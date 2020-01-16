Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 85 by Barclays

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 85 price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 94.27.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

