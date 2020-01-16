NULS Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $19.10 million and $2.41 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx and DragonEX. During the last week, NULS has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.03680649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, QBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.