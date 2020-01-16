NuShares Price Hits $0.0004 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,426.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021729 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

