Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 47,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

