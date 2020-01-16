Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

NYSE OXY opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

