Octoin Coin (OCC) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $4,186.00 and $17,956.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

