Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OVBC stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.