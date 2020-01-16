Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NYSE:OLN opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Olin has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 40.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

