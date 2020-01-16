Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,375 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 339,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,237,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,471,000 after purchasing an additional 338,141 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

