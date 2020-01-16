Omnitude (ECOM) Trading 169.7% Higher This Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Omnitude has traded up 169.7% against the dollar. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $352,106.00 and approximately $190,631.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

