ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Update

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 25,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

ON opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,514.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 44.6% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

