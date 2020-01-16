Open Trading Network Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bit-Z and YoBit. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $20,245.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

