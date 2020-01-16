Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE:JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

