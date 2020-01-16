Oppenheimer Comments on Apollo Global Management LLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

APO opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 52,275 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

