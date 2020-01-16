Oppenheimer Weighs in on Hamilton Lane Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

