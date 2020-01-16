Oppenheimer Weighs in on KKR & Co Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of KKR & Co Inc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

KKR stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.