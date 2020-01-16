Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.42 ($43.52).

Osram Licht stock opened at €45.24 ($52.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.39. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

