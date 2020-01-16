OWNDATA (OWN) Market Cap Hits $417,664.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $417,664.00 and approximately $18,058.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00313694 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011148 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002335 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

