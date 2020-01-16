Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

OXSQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $26,884.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,626.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,225,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,464.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,179 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $286.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 119.40%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

