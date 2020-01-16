Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 over the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

