Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.00.

A number of research firms have commented on POU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market cap of $943.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.91 and a twelve month high of C$9.97.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

