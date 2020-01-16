Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stake Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,824 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,277,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,185,000 after acquiring an additional 195,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,153,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $205.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $212.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

