Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

PE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE PE opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after buying an additional 18,030,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after buying an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,995,000 after buying an additional 1,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 1,511,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

