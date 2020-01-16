Patron (PAT) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Patron has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Exrates, IDAX and LATOKEN. Patron has a total market cap of $77,416.00 and $19.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.03680649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, LATOKEN, YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

