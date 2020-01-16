PAXEX Trading Down 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,078.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006357 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 187.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

