Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to announce sales of $190.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.50 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $150.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $735.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.76 million to $740.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $905.36 million, with estimates ranging from $886.30 million to $920.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $289.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 132.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.44. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $297.53.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

