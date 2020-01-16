PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $52.05 on Thursday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365 in the last 90 days. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 33.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.