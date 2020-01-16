Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 860 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSON. Deutsche Bank raised Pearson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 674.60 ($8.87).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 578.31 ($7.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 641.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 747.86. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

