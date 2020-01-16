Peel Hunt Increases Rank Group (LON:RNK) Price Target to GBX 320

Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

LON:RNK opened at GBX 279.20 ($3.67) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 284.50 ($3.74).

In other Rank Group news, insider Christopher Bell purchased 20,614 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

