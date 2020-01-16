Peel Hunt Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar (LON:XAR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Xaar stock opened at GBX 47.24 ($0.62) on Thursday. Xaar has a 12-month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.80 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of $37.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

About Xaar

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

