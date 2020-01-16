People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBCT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 160,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $3,797,033.24. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

