PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP stock opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.57. The stock has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

