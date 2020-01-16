Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRQ. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$0.35 target price on Petrus Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.60.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

