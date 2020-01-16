Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.14 Million

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report $419.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.90 million and the highest is $425.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $393.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%.

PSXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

