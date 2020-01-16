Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Hits $239,879.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $239,879.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.01407613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00050081 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00032900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00211426 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00074577 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001810 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.