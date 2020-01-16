Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOC. Mizuho assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

Shares of DOC opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $52,084.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 167,639 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,075,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

