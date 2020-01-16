Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $943.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 212.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,999,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5,662.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,886 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

